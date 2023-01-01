2000 Tanzanian shillings to CFA francs beac

Convert TZS to XAF at the real exchange rate

2,000 tzs
505 xaf

1.00000 TZS = 0.25266 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:52 UTC
TZS to XAF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 XAF
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / CFA Franc BEAC
1 TZS0.25266 XAF
5 TZS1.26331 XAF
10 TZS2.52661 XAF
20 TZS5.05322 XAF
50 TZS12.63305 XAF
100 TZS25.26610 XAF
250 TZS63.16525 XAF
500 TZS126.33050 XAF
1000 TZS252.66100 XAF
2000 TZS505.32200 XAF
5000 TZS1263.30500 XAF
10000 TZS2526.61000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Tanzanian Shilling
1 XAF3.95788 TZS
5 XAF19.78940 TZS
10 XAF39.57880 TZS
20 XAF79.15760 TZS
50 XAF197.89400 TZS
100 XAF395.78800 TZS
250 XAF989.47000 TZS
500 XAF1978.94000 TZS
1000 XAF3957.88000 TZS
2000 XAF7915.76000 TZS
5000 XAF19789.40000 TZS
10000 XAF39578.80000 TZS