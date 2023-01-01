50 Tanzanian shillings to Bahamian dollars

Convert TZS to BSD at the real exchange rate

50 tzs
0.02 bsd

1.00000 TZS = 0.00040 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:19 UTC
TZS to BSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 BSD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86531.0510587.49151.44321.653760.9619518.9293
1GBP1.1556711.2147101.1141.66791.911261.111721.8766
1USD0.951450.823249183.2421.37311.573440.915218.0099
1INR0.01142970.009889820.012013210.01649530.0189020.01099440.216356

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bahamian Dollar
1 TZS0.00040 BSD
5 TZS0.00200 BSD
10 TZS0.00399 BSD
20 TZS0.00798 BSD
50 TZS0.01996 BSD
100 TZS0.03992 BSD
250 TZS0.09980 BSD
500 TZS0.19960 BSD
1000 TZS0.39920 BSD
2000 TZS0.79840 BSD
5000 TZS1.99601 BSD
10000 TZS3.99202 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BSD2505.00000 TZS
5 BSD12525.00000 TZS
10 BSD25050.00000 TZS
20 BSD50100.00000 TZS
50 BSD125250.00000 TZS
100 BSD250500.00000 TZS
250 BSD626250.00000 TZS
500 BSD1252500.00000 TZS
1000 BSD2505000.00000 TZS
2000 BSD5010000.00000 TZS
5000 BSD12525000.00000 TZS
10000 BSD25050000.00000 TZS