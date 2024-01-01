Tajikistani somonis to Saudi riyals today

Convert TJS to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
351.88 sar

SM1.000 TJS = SR0.3519 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TJS to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35340.3534
Low0.34670.3423
Average0.35020.3477
Change1.49%2.69%
1 TJS to SAR stats

The performance of TJS to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3534 and a 30 day low of 0.3467. This means the 30 day average was 0.3502. The change for TJS to SAR was 1.49.

The performance of TJS to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3534 and a 90 day low of 0.3423. This means the 90 day average was 0.3477. The change for TJS to SAR was 2.69.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Saudi Riyal
1 TJS0.35188 SAR
5 TJS1.75941 SAR
10 TJS3.51882 SAR
20 TJS7.03764 SAR
50 TJS17.59410 SAR
100 TJS35.18820 SAR
250 TJS87.97050 SAR
500 TJS175.94100 SAR
1000 TJS351.88200 SAR
2000 TJS703.76400 SAR
5000 TJS1,759.41000 SAR
10000 TJS3,518.82000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Tajikistani Somoni
1 SAR2.84186 TJS
5 SAR14.20930 TJS
10 SAR28.41860 TJS
20 SAR56.83720 TJS
50 SAR142.09300 TJS
100 SAR284.18600 TJS
250 SAR710.46500 TJS
500 SAR1,420.93000 TJS
1000 SAR2,841.86000 TJS
2000 SAR5,683.72000 TJS
5000 SAR14,209.30000 TJS
10000 SAR28,418.60000 TJS