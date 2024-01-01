250 Salvadoran colóns to Euros

Convert SVC to EUR at the real exchange rate

₡1.000 SVC = €0.1090 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:03
SVC to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EUR
1 SVC to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10900.1090
Low0.10450.1021
Average0.10650.1045
Change2.96%6.74%
1 SVC to EUR stats

The performance of SVC to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1090 and a 30 day low of 0.1045. This means the 30 day average was 0.1065. The change for SVC to EUR was 2.96.

The performance of SVC to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1090 and a 90 day low of 0.1021. This means the 90 day average was 0.1045. The change for SVC to EUR was 6.74.

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.04988.5921.6090.8321.41119.0021.788
1 USD0.954184.491.5350.7941.34618.1221.705
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.02
1 AUD0.6210.65255.05410.5170.87711.8081.111

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Euro
1 SVC0.10899 EUR
5 SVC0.54497 EUR
10 SVC1.08994 EUR
20 SVC2.17988 EUR
50 SVC5.44970 EUR
100 SVC10.89940 EUR
250 SVC27.24850 EUR
500 SVC54.49700 EUR
1000 SVC108.99400 EUR
2000 SVC217.98800 EUR
5000 SVC544.97000 EUR
10000 SVC1,089.94000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Salvadoran Colón
1 EUR9.17481 SVC
5 EUR45.87405 SVC
10 EUR91.74810 SVC
20 EUR183.49620 SVC
50 EUR458.74050 SVC
100 EUR917.48100 SVC
250 EUR2,293.70250 SVC
500 EUR4,587.40500 SVC
1000 EUR9,174.81000 SVC
2000 EUR18,349.62000 SVC
5000 EUR45,874.05000 SVC
10000 EUR91,748.10000 SVC