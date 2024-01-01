20 Saint Helena pounds to Panamanian balboas

Convert SHP to PAB at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = B/.1.264 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:28
SHP to PAB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PAB
1 SHP to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.30401.3427
Low1.26191.2619
Average1.28621.3066
Change-2.63%-4.37%
1 SHP to PAB stats

The performance of SHP to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3040 and a 30 day low of 1.2619. This means the 30 day average was 1.2862. The change for SHP to PAB was -2.63.

The performance of SHP to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3427 and a 90 day low of 1.2619. This means the 90 day average was 1.3066. The change for SHP to PAB was -4.37.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Panamanian Balboa
1 SHP1.26370 PAB
5 SHP6.31850 PAB
10 SHP12.63700 PAB
20 SHP25.27400 PAB
50 SHP63.18500 PAB
100 SHP126.37000 PAB
250 SHP315.92500 PAB
500 SHP631.85000 PAB
1000 SHP1,263.70000 PAB
2000 SHP2,527.40000 PAB
5000 SHP6,318.50000 PAB
10000 SHP12,637.00000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Saint Helena Pound
1 PAB0.79133 SHP
5 PAB3.95664 SHP
10 PAB7.91327 SHP
20 PAB15.82654 SHP
50 PAB39.56635 SHP
100 PAB79.13270 SHP
250 PAB197.83175 SHP
500 PAB395.66350 SHP
1000 PAB791.32700 SHP
2000 PAB1,582.65400 SHP
5000 PAB3,956.63500 SHP
10000 PAB7,913.27000 SHP