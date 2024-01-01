Saudi riyals to Turkish liras today

Convert SAR to TRY at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = TL9.187 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:59
SAR to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TRY
1 SAR to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.21029.2102
Low9.10589.0372
Average9.14719.1102
Change0.71%1.44%
1 SAR to TRY stats

The performance of SAR to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.2102 and a 30 day low of 9.1058. This means the 30 day average was 9.1471. The change for SAR to TRY was 0.71.

The performance of SAR to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.2102 and a 90 day low of 9.0372. This means the 90 day average was 9.1102. The change for SAR to TRY was 1.44.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Turkish Lira
1 SAR9.18676 TRY
5 SAR45.93380 TRY
10 SAR91.86760 TRY
20 SAR183.73520 TRY
50 SAR459.33800 TRY
100 SAR918.67600 TRY
250 SAR2,296.69000 TRY
500 SAR4,593.38000 TRY
1000 SAR9,186.76000 TRY
2000 SAR18,373.52000 TRY
5000 SAR45,933.80000 TRY
10000 SAR91,867.60000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Saudi Riyal
1 TRY0.10885 SAR
5 TRY0.54426 SAR
10 TRY1.08852 SAR
20 TRY2.17704 SAR
50 TRY5.44260 SAR
100 TRY10.88520 SAR
250 TRY27.21300 SAR
500 TRY54.42600 SAR
1000 TRY108.85200 SAR
2000 TRY217.70400 SAR
5000 TRY544.26000 SAR
10000 TRY1,088.52000 SAR