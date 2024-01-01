Saudi riyals to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert SAR to TOP at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = T$0.6313 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SAR to TOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TOP
1 SAR to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.63190.6319
Low0.61390.6063
Average0.62280.6191
Change1.26%1.82%
View full history

1 SAR to TOP stats

The performance of SAR to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6319 and a 30 day low of 0.6139. This means the 30 day average was 0.6228. The change for SAR to TOP was 1.26.

The performance of SAR to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6319 and a 90 day low of 0.6063. This means the 90 day average was 0.6191. The change for SAR to TOP was 1.82.

Track market ratesView SAR to TOP chart

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD184.434277.851.3970.94858.941.5340.79
1 INR0.01213.2910.0170.0110.6980.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.30410.0050.0030.2120.0060.003
1 CAD0.71660.461198.96210.67942.2061.0990.566

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SAR0.63126 TOP
5 SAR3.15632 TOP
10 SAR6.31263 TOP
20 SAR12.62526 TOP
50 SAR31.56315 TOP
100 SAR63.12630 TOP
250 SAR157.81575 TOP
500 SAR315.63150 TOP
1000 SAR631.26300 TOP
2000 SAR1,262.52600 TOP
5000 SAR3,156.31500 TOP
10000 SAR6,312.63000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Saudi Riyal
1 TOP1.58413 SAR
5 TOP7.92065 SAR
10 TOP15.84130 SAR
20 TOP31.68260 SAR
50 TOP79.20650 SAR
100 TOP158.41300 SAR
250 TOP396.03250 SAR
500 TOP792.06500 SAR
1000 TOP1,584.13000 SAR
2000 TOP3,168.26000 SAR
5000 TOP7,920.65000 SAR
10000 TOP15,841.30000 SAR