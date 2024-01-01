Saudi riyals to Rwandan francs today

Convert SAR to RWF at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = R₣365.4 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:56
SAR to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RWF
1 SAR to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High365.3780365.3780
Low360.2810354.1080
Average362.8825359.4079
Change1.41%3.18%
1 SAR to RWF stats

The performance of SAR to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 365.3780 and a 30 day low of 360.2810. This means the 30 day average was 362.8825. The change for SAR to RWF was 1.41.

The performance of SAR to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 365.3780 and a 90 day low of 354.1080. This means the 90 day average was 359.4079. The change for SAR to RWF was 3.18.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Rwandan Franc
1 SAR365.37800 RWF
5 SAR1,826.89000 RWF
10 SAR3,653.78000 RWF
20 SAR7,307.56000 RWF
50 SAR18,268.90000 RWF
100 SAR36,537.80000 RWF
250 SAR91,344.50000 RWF
500 SAR182,689.00000 RWF
1000 SAR365,378.00000 RWF
2000 SAR730,756.00000 RWF
5000 SAR1,826,890.00000 RWF
10000 SAR3,653,780.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Saudi Riyal
1 RWF0.00274 SAR
5 RWF0.01368 SAR
10 RWF0.02737 SAR
20 RWF0.05474 SAR
50 RWF0.13684 SAR
100 RWF0.27369 SAR
250 RWF0.68422 SAR
500 RWF1.36845 SAR
1000 RWF2.73689 SAR
2000 RWF5.47378 SAR
5000 RWF13.68445 SAR
10000 RWF27.36890 SAR