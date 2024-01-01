1 Saudi riyal to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert SAR to NIO at the real exchange rate

1 sar
9.82 nio

1.00000 SAR = 9.81658 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD182.9105279.051.351850.923756.01291.522650.790545
1 INR0.012061213.365680.01630490.01114040.6755830.0183650.00953492
1 PKR0.003583590.29711710.004844470.003310010.2007270.005456550.00283299
1 CAD0.73972761.3311206.42110.68325641.43431.126340.584788

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 SAR9.81658 NIO
5 SAR49.08290 NIO
10 SAR98.16580 NIO
20 SAR196.33160 NIO
50 SAR490.82900 NIO
100 SAR981.65800 NIO
250 SAR2454.14500 NIO
500 SAR4908.29000 NIO
1000 SAR9816.58000 NIO
2000 SAR19633.16000 NIO
5000 SAR49082.90000 NIO
10000 SAR98165.80000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Saudi Riyal
1 NIO0.10187 SAR
5 NIO0.50934 SAR
10 NIO1.01868 SAR
20 NIO2.03736 SAR
50 NIO5.09340 SAR
100 NIO10.18680 SAR
250 NIO25.46700 SAR
500 NIO50.93400 SAR
1000 NIO101.86800 SAR
2000 NIO203.73600 SAR
5000 NIO509.34000 SAR
10000 NIO1018.68000 SAR