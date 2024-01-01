5000 Saudi riyals to Guernsey pounds

Convert SAR to GGP at the real exchange rate

5,000 sar
1,054.55 ggp

1.00000 SAR = 0.21091 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD182.931279.051.351050.92456.01731.521610.790983
1 INR0.012058213.364850.01629130.01114180.6754690.01834790.00953784
1 PKR0.003583590.2971910.004841610.003311240.2007430.005452810.00283456
1 CAD0.74016561.3826206.54310.68391341.4621.126240.585458

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Guernsey pound
1 SAR0.21091 GGP
5 SAR1.05455 GGP
10 SAR2.10909 GGP
20 SAR4.21818 GGP
50 SAR10.54545 GGP
100 SAR21.09090 GGP
250 SAR52.72725 GGP
500 SAR105.45450 GGP
1000 SAR210.90900 GGP
2000 SAR421.81800 GGP
5000 SAR1054.54500 GGP
10000 SAR2109.09000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Saudi Riyal
1 GGP4.74138 SAR
5 GGP23.70690 SAR
10 GGP47.41380 SAR
20 GGP94.82760 SAR
50 GGP237.06900 SAR
100 GGP474.13800 SAR
250 GGP1185.34500 SAR
500 GGP2370.69000 SAR
1000 GGP4741.38000 SAR
2000 GGP9482.76000 SAR
5000 GGP23706.90000 SAR
10000 GGP47413.80000 SAR