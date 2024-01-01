1 Qatari rial to Ugandan shillings

Convert QAR to UGX at the real exchange rate

1 qar
1,066 ugx

1.00000 QAR = 1065.68000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855551.0768589.39561.454341.649840.95077518.3638
1 GBP1.1688411.25865104.4881.699871.928371.111321.4641
1 USD0.928650.794502183.01581.350551.53210.8829517.0533
1 INR0.01118620.009570490.012045910.01626860.01845550.01063590.205422

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Ugandan Shilling
1 QAR1065.68000 UGX
5 QAR5328.40000 UGX
10 QAR10656.80000 UGX
20 QAR21313.60000 UGX
50 QAR53284.00000 UGX
100 QAR106568.00000 UGX
250 QAR266420.00000 UGX
500 QAR532840.00000 UGX
1000 QAR1065680.00000 UGX
2000 QAR2131360.00000 UGX
5000 QAR5328400.00000 UGX
10000 QAR10656800.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Qatari Rial
1 UGX0.00094 QAR
5 UGX0.00469 QAR
10 UGX0.00938 QAR
20 UGX0.01877 QAR
50 UGX0.04692 QAR
100 UGX0.09384 QAR
250 UGX0.23459 QAR
500 UGX0.46918 QAR
1000 UGX0.93837 QAR
2000 UGX1.87673 QAR
5000 UGX4.69183 QAR
10000 UGX9.38365 QAR