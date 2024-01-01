5000 Qatari rials to Russian rubles

Convert QAR to RUB at the real exchange rate

5,000 qar
126,969 rub

1.00000 QAR = 25.39380 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
1 EUR10.855491.0765589.38081.454371.649890.9506818.3644
1 GBP1.1689211.25835104.4751.699971.928511.1112721.4657
1 USD0.92890.794691183.02521.350951.532570.8830517.0586
1 INR0.01118810.009571690.012044510.01627160.01845910.01063590.205463

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Qatari rials to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Russian Ruble
1 QAR25.39380 RUB
5 QAR126.96900 RUB
10 QAR253.93800 RUB
20 QAR507.87600 RUB
50 QAR1269.69000 RUB
100 QAR2539.38000 RUB
250 QAR6348.45000 RUB
500 QAR12696.90000 RUB
1000 QAR25393.80000 RUB
2000 QAR50787.60000 RUB
5000 QAR126969.00000 RUB
10000 QAR253938.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Qatari Rial
1 RUB0.03938 QAR
5 RUB0.19690 QAR
10 RUB0.39380 QAR
20 RUB0.78759 QAR
50 RUB1.96898 QAR
100 RUB3.93797 QAR
250 RUB9.84492 QAR
500 RUB19.68985 QAR
1000 RUB39.37970 QAR
2000 RUB78.75940 QAR
5000 RUB196.89850 QAR
10000 RUB393.79700 QAR