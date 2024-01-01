1 thousand Qatari rials to Serbian dinars

Convert QAR to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 qar
29,876.50 rsd

1.00000 QAR = 29.87650 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855511.076589.37471.454411.650060.95070518.3636
1 GBP1.1688911.25835104.4721.700091.92881.1112721.4657
1 USD0.928950.794691183.02341.351051.53280.8831517.0586
1 INR0.01118880.00957190.012044810.01627310.01846230.01063740.205467

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Serbian Dinar
1 QAR29.87650 RSD
5 QAR149.38250 RSD
10 QAR298.76500 RSD
20 QAR597.53000 RSD
50 QAR1493.82500 RSD
100 QAR2987.65000 RSD
250 QAR7469.12500 RSD
500 QAR14938.25000 RSD
1000 QAR29876.50000 RSD
2000 QAR59753.00000 RSD
5000 QAR149382.50000 RSD
10000 QAR298765.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Qatari Rial
1 RSD0.03347 QAR
5 RSD0.16736 QAR
10 RSD0.33471 QAR
20 RSD0.66942 QAR
50 RSD1.67355 QAR
100 RSD3.34711 QAR
250 RSD8.36777 QAR
500 RSD16.73555 QAR
1000 RSD33.47110 QAR
2000 RSD66.94220 QAR
5000 RSD167.35550 QAR
10000 RSD334.71100 QAR