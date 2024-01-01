500 Qatari rials to Omani rials

Convert QAR to OMR

500 qar
52.755 omr

1.00000 QAR = 0.10551 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855351.0763589.36851.45411.649960.9506918.3606
1 GBP1.1691111.25845104.4881.70011.92911.1114621.4669
1 USD0.929050.794628183.02921.350951.532920.8832517.0582
1 INR0.01118960.009570470.01204410.01627080.01846240.01063780.205448

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Omani Rial
1 QAR0.10551 OMR
5 QAR0.52755 OMR
10 QAR1.05510 OMR
20 QAR2.11020 OMR
50 QAR5.27550 OMR
100 QAR10.55100 OMR
250 QAR26.37750 OMR
500 QAR52.75500 OMR
1000 QAR105.51000 OMR
2000 QAR211.02000 OMR
5000 QAR527.55000 OMR
10000 QAR1055.10000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Qatari Rial
1 OMR9.47774 QAR
5 OMR47.38870 QAR
10 OMR94.77740 QAR
20 OMR189.55480 QAR
50 OMR473.88700 QAR
100 OMR947.77400 QAR
250 OMR2369.43500 QAR
500 OMR4738.87000 QAR
1000 OMR9477.74000 QAR
2000 OMR18955.48000 QAR
5000 OMR47388.70000 QAR
10000 OMR94777.40000 QAR