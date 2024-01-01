5 Qatari rials to Mongolian tugriks

Convert QAR to MNT at the real exchange rate

5 qar
4,652.17 mnt

1.00000 QAR = 930.43400 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.02271.35065278.970.7945650.928951529.381.53198
1 INR0.012044910.01626843.360170.009570460.011188918.42120.0184525
1 CAD0.74038461.46871206.5450.5882840.687771132.331.13425
1 PKR0.003584610.2976040.0048415610.002848210.003329885.482240.00549156

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Mongolian Tugrik
1 QAR930.43400 MNT
5 QAR4652.17000 MNT
10 QAR9304.34000 MNT
20 QAR18608.68000 MNT
50 QAR46521.70000 MNT
100 QAR93043.40000 MNT
250 QAR232608.50000 MNT
500 QAR465217.00000 MNT
1000 QAR930434.00000 MNT
2000 QAR1860868.00000 MNT
5000 QAR4652170.00000 MNT
10000 QAR9304340.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Qatari Rial
1 MNT0.00107 QAR
5 MNT0.00537 QAR
10 MNT0.01075 QAR
20 MNT0.02150 QAR
50 MNT0.05374 QAR
100 MNT0.10748 QAR
250 MNT0.26869 QAR
500 MNT0.53739 QAR
1000 MNT1.07477 QAR
2000 MNT2.14954 QAR
5000 MNT5.37385 QAR
10000 MNT10.74770 QAR