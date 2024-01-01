2000 Qatari rials to Belarusian rubles

Convert QAR to BYN at the real exchange rate

2,000 qar
1,794.83 byn

1.00000 QAR = 0.89742 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855621.0768589.41091.45381.649210.95087518.3609
1 GBP1.1687411.25855104.4971.699111.927481.1113321.459
1 USD0.928650.794565183.031.350051.531510.8830517.0506
1 INR0.01118430.009569620.012043810.01625980.01844530.01063530.205355

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Belarusian Ruble
1 QAR0.89742 BYN
5 QAR4.48709 BYN
10 QAR8.97417 BYN
20 QAR17.94834 BYN
50 QAR44.87085 BYN
100 QAR89.74170 BYN
250 QAR224.35425 BYN
500 QAR448.70850 BYN
1000 QAR897.41700 BYN
2000 QAR1794.83400 BYN
5000 QAR4487.08500 BYN
10000 QAR8974.17000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Qatari Rial
1 BYN1.11431 QAR
5 BYN5.57155 QAR
10 BYN11.14310 QAR
20 BYN22.28620 QAR
50 BYN55.71550 QAR
100 BYN111.43100 QAR
250 BYN278.57750 QAR
500 BYN557.15500 QAR
1000 BYN1114.31000 QAR
2000 BYN2228.62000 QAR
5000 BYN5571.55000 QAR
10000 BYN11143.10000 QAR