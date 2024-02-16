Nepalese rupee to Papua New Guinean kinas Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Nepalese rupee to Papua New Guinean kinas history summary. This is the Nepalese rupee (NPR) to Papua New Guinean kinas (PGK) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of NPR and PGK historical data from 16-02-2019 to 16-02-2024.

1,000 npr
28.25 pgk

1.00000 NPR = 0.02825 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16 Feb 2024
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies on February 16, 2024

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85541.0767589.38961.450871.648550.9488818.3741
1 GBP1.1690411.25875104.4991.69611.92721.1092821.4798
1 USD0.928750.794439183.0181.347451.531040.8812517.0644
1 INR0.0111870.009569480.012045610.01623080.01844230.01061520.205551

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.