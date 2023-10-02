5 Malaysian ringgits to Canadian dollars

Convert MYR to CAD at the real exchange rate

5 myr
1.45 cad

1.00000 MYR = 0.28946 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:12 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

MYR to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867851.046187.08381.434311.657320.963819.0131
1GBP1.1522711.2054100.3451.652721.90971.1105621.9084
1USD0.95590.8296183.24621.37111.584280.921318.1752
1INR0.01148320.009965620.012012610.01647040.01903130.01106720.218331

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Canadian Dollar
1 MYR0.28946 CAD
5 MYR1.44730 CAD
10 MYR2.89460 CAD
20 MYR5.78920 CAD
50 MYR14.47300 CAD
100 MYR28.94600 CAD
250 MYR72.36500 CAD
500 MYR144.73000 CAD
1000 MYR289.46000 CAD
2000 MYR578.92000 CAD
5000 MYR1447.30000 CAD
10000 MYR2894.60000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 CAD3.45471 MYR
5 CAD17.27355 MYR
10 CAD34.54710 MYR
20 CAD69.09420 MYR
50 CAD172.73550 MYR
100 CAD345.47100 MYR
250 CAD863.67750 MYR
500 CAD1727.35500 MYR
1000 CAD3454.71000 MYR
2000 CAD6909.42000 MYR
5000 CAD17273.55000 MYR
10000 CAD34547.10000 MYR