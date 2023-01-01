10 Mongolian tugriks to Saudi riyals

Convert MNT to SAR at the real exchange rate

10 mnt
0.01 sar

1.00000 MNT = 0.00108 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14 UTC
MNT to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 SAR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Saudi Riyal
1 MNT0.00108 SAR
5 MNT0.00541 SAR
10 MNT0.01081 SAR
20 MNT0.02162 SAR
50 MNT0.05405 SAR
100 MNT0.10811 SAR
250 MNT0.27026 SAR
500 MNT0.54053 SAR
1000 MNT1.08105 SAR
2000 MNT2.16210 SAR
5000 MNT5.40525 SAR
10000 MNT10.81050 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Mongolian Tugrik
1 SAR925.02700 MNT
5 SAR4625.13500 MNT
10 SAR9250.27000 MNT
20 SAR18500.54000 MNT
50 SAR46251.35000 MNT
100 SAR92502.70000 MNT
250 SAR231256.75000 MNT
500 SAR462513.50000 MNT
1000 SAR925027.00000 MNT
2000 SAR1850054.00000 MNT
5000 SAR4625135.00000 MNT
10000 SAR9250270.00000 MNT