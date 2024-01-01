Mongolian tugriks to Argentine pesos today

Convert MNT to ARS at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = $0.2936 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:48
MNT to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ARS
1 MNT to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29360.2936
Low0.28970.2798
Average0.29150.2871
Change1.34%4.93%
1 MNT to ARS stats

The performance of MNT to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2936 and a 30 day low of 0.2897. This means the 30 day average was 0.2915. The change for MNT to ARS was 1.34.

The performance of MNT to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2936 and a 90 day low of 0.2798. This means the 90 day average was 0.2871. The change for MNT to ARS was 4.93.

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Argentine Peso
1 MNT0.29360 ARS
5 MNT1.46799 ARS
10 MNT2.93597 ARS
20 MNT5.87194 ARS
50 MNT14.67985 ARS
100 MNT29.35970 ARS
250 MNT73.39925 ARS
500 MNT146.79850 ARS
1000 MNT293.59700 ARS
2000 MNT587.19400 ARS
5000 MNT1,467.98500 ARS
10000 MNT2,935.97000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mongolian Tugrik
1 ARS3.40603 MNT
5 ARS17.03015 MNT
10 ARS34.06030 MNT
20 ARS68.12060 MNT
50 ARS170.30150 MNT
100 ARS340.60300 MNT
250 ARS851.50750 MNT
500 ARS1,703.01500 MNT
1000 ARS3,406.03000 MNT
2000 ARS6,812.06000 MNT
5000 ARS17,030.15000 MNT
10000 ARS34,060.30000 MNT