250 Argentine pesos to Mongolian tugriks

Convert ARS to MNT at the real exchange rate

250 ars
2,479.29 mnt

1.00000 ARS = 9.91714 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:34 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

ARS to MNT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 MNT
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.0491587.27571.433821.647920.9624518.5886
1GBP1.1536711.2104100.691.654191.90121.1103521.4456
1USD0.95320.826173183.18711.366651.570720.917417.7178
1INR0.01145790.009931510.012021110.01642860.01888180.01102820.212987

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mongolian Tugrik
1 ARS9.91714 MNT
5 ARS49.58570 MNT
10 ARS99.17140 MNT
20 ARS198.34280 MNT
50 ARS495.85700 MNT
100 ARS991.71400 MNT
250 ARS2479.28500 MNT
500 ARS4958.57000 MNT
1000 ARS9917.14000 MNT
2000 ARS19834.28000 MNT
5000 ARS49585.70000 MNT
10000 ARS99171.40000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Argentine Peso
1 MNT0.10083 ARS
5 MNT0.50417 ARS
10 MNT1.00835 ARS
20 MNT2.01670 ARS
50 MNT5.04175 ARS
100 MNT10.08350 ARS
250 MNT25.20875 ARS
500 MNT50.41750 ARS
1000 MNT100.83500 ARS
2000 MNT201.67000 ARS
5000 MNT504.17500 ARS
10000 MNT1008.35000 ARS