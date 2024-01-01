1 thousand Macedonian denars to Euros

Convert MKD to EUR at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = €0.01621 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MKD to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EUR
1 MKD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01630.0163
Low0.01610.0161
Average0.01620.0162
Change-0.39%0.32%
View full history

1 MKD to EUR stats

The performance of MKD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0163 and a 30 day low of 0.0161. This means the 30 day average was 0.0162. The change for MKD to EUR was -0.39.

The performance of MKD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0163 and a 90 day low of 0.0161. This means the 90 day average was 0.0162. The change for MKD to EUR was 0.32.

Track market ratesView MKD to EUR chart

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.1081.3970.9481.7011.3421.5350.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96410.6791.2170.9611.0990.566
1 EUR1.05519.1041.47411.7941.4161.6190.833

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Euro
1 MKD0.01621 EUR
5 MKD0.08106 EUR
10 MKD0.16212 EUR
20 MKD0.32424 EUR
50 MKD0.81060 EUR
100 MKD1.62119 EUR
250 MKD4.05298 EUR
500 MKD8.10595 EUR
1000 MKD16.21190 EUR
2000 MKD32.42380 EUR
5000 MKD81.05950 EUR
10000 MKD162.11900 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Macedonian Denar
1 EUR61.68290 MKD
5 EUR308.41450 MKD
10 EUR616.82900 MKD
20 EUR1,233.65800 MKD
50 EUR3,084.14500 MKD
100 EUR6,168.29000 MKD
250 EUR15,420.72500 MKD
500 EUR30,841.45000 MKD
1000 EUR61,682.90000 MKD
2000 EUR123,365.80000 MKD
5000 EUR308,414.50000 MKD
10000 EUR616,829.00000 MKD