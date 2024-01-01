1 Euro to Macedonian denars

Convert EUR to MKD at the real exchange rate

1 eur
62.14 mkd

€1.000 EUR = ден62.14 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EUR to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High62.139462.1394
Low61.433161.3791
Average61.572361.5995
Change0.85%0.90%
View full history

1 EUR to MKD stats

The performance of EUR to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 62.1394 and a 30 day low of 61.4331. This means the 30 day average was 61.5723. The change for EUR to MKD was 0.85.

The performance of EUR to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 62.1394 and a 90 day low of 61.3791. This means the 90 day average was 61.5995. The change for EUR to MKD was 0.90.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Macedonian Denar
1 EUR62.13940 MKD
5 EUR310.69700 MKD
10 EUR621.39400 MKD
20 EUR1,242.78800 MKD
50 EUR3,106.97000 MKD
100 EUR6,213.94000 MKD
250 EUR15,534.85000 MKD
500 EUR31,069.70000 MKD
1000 EUR62,139.40000 MKD
2000 EUR124,278.80000 MKD
5000 EUR310,697.00000 MKD
10000 EUR621,394.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Euro
1 MKD0.01609 EUR
5 MKD0.08046 EUR
10 MKD0.16093 EUR
20 MKD0.32186 EUR
50 MKD0.80464 EUR
100 MKD1.60928 EUR
250 MKD4.02320 EUR
500 MKD8.04640 EUR
1000 MKD16.09280 EUR
2000 MKD32.18560 EUR
5000 MKD80.46400 EUR
10000 MKD160.92800 EUR