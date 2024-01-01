10 Moldovan leus to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert MDL to XOF at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = CFA34.17 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MDL to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 MDL to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High34.568534.5685
Low33.645833.5866
Average34.123034.0578
Change0.07%0.77%
View full history

1 MDL to XOF stats

The performance of MDL to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.5685 and a 30 day low of 33.6458. This means the 30 day average was 34.1230. The change for MDL to XOF was 0.07.

The performance of MDL to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.5685 and a 90 day low of 33.5866. This means the 90 day average was 34.0578. The change for MDL to XOF was 0.77.

Track market ratesView MDL to XOF chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1221.3971.53684.3751.7011.343
1 GBP1.265122.9311.7681.944106.7642.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6560.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.97311.160.3991.2180.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MDL34.16610 XOF
5 MDL170.83050 XOF
10 MDL341.66100 XOF
20 MDL683.32200 XOF
50 MDL1,708.30500 XOF
100 MDL3,416.61000 XOF
250 MDL8,541.52500 XOF
500 MDL17,083.05000 XOF
1000 MDL34,166.10000 XOF
2000 MDL68,332.20000 XOF
5000 MDL170,830.50000 XOF
10000 MDL341,661.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Moldovan Leu
1 XOF0.02927 MDL
5 XOF0.14634 MDL
10 XOF0.29269 MDL
20 XOF0.58538 MDL
50 XOF1.46344 MDL
100 XOF2.92688 MDL
250 XOF7.31720 MDL
500 XOF14.63440 MDL
1000 XOF29.26880 MDL
2000 XOF58.53760 MDL
5000 XOF146.34400 MDL
10000 XOF292.68800 MDL