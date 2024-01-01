10 thousand Moldovan leus to Omani rials

Convert MDL to OMR at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = ر.ع.0.02115 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:09
MDL to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

OMR
1 MDL to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02170.0223
Low0.02110.0211
Average0.02150.0219
Change-2.42%-4.40%
1 MDL to OMR stats

The performance of MDL to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0217 and a 30 day low of 0.0211. This means the 30 day average was 0.0215. The change for MDL to OMR was -2.42.

The performance of MDL to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0223 and a 90 day low of 0.0211. This means the 90 day average was 0.0219. The change for MDL to OMR was -4.40.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Omani Rial
1 MDL0.02115 OMR
5 MDL0.10574 OMR
10 MDL0.21148 OMR
20 MDL0.42295 OMR
50 MDL1.05738 OMR
100 MDL2.11475 OMR
250 MDL5.28688 OMR
500 MDL10.57375 OMR
1000 MDL21.14750 OMR
2000 MDL42.29500 OMR
5000 MDL105.73750 OMR
10000 MDL211.47500 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Moldovan Leu
1 OMR47.28700 MDL
5 OMR236.43500 MDL
10 OMR472.87000 MDL
20 OMR945.74000 MDL
50 OMR2,364.35000 MDL
100 OMR4,728.70000 MDL
250 OMR11,821.75000 MDL
500 OMR23,643.50000 MDL
1000 OMR47,287.00000 MDL
2000 OMR94,574.00000 MDL
5000 OMR236,435.00000 MDL
10000 OMR472,870.00000 MDL