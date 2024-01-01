5,000 Moroccan dirhams to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert MAD to TTD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = TT$0.6774 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:25
MAD to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TTD
1 MAD to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.68990.7024
Low0.67670.6767
Average0.68390.6905
Change-0.86%-3.07%
1 MAD to TTD stats

The performance of MAD to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6899 and a 30 day low of 0.6767. This means the 30 day average was 0.6839. The change for MAD to TTD was -0.86.

The performance of MAD to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7024 and a 90 day low of 0.6767. This means the 90 day average was 0.6905. The change for MAD to TTD was -3.07.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 MAD0.67735 TTD
5 MAD3.38677 TTD
10 MAD6.77354 TTD
20 MAD13.54708 TTD
50 MAD33.86770 TTD
100 MAD67.73540 TTD
250 MAD169.33850 TTD
500 MAD338.67700 TTD
1000 MAD677.35400 TTD
2000 MAD1,354.70800 TTD
5000 MAD3,386.77000 TTD
10000 MAD6,773.54000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 TTD1.47633 MAD
5 TTD7.38165 MAD
10 TTD14.76330 MAD
20 TTD29.52660 MAD
50 TTD73.81650 MAD
100 TTD147.63300 MAD
250 TTD369.08250 MAD
500 TTD738.16500 MAD
1000 TTD1,476.33000 MAD
2000 TTD2,952.66000 MAD
5000 TTD7,381.65000 MAD
10000 TTD14,763.30000 MAD