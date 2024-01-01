1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Rwandan francs

Convert MAD to RWF at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = R₣137.0 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RWF
1 MAD to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High139.4070139.4940
Low136.5140136.2030
Average137.6236137.5979
Change0.19%-0.20%
View full history

1 MAD to RWF stats

The performance of MAD to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 139.4070 and a 30 day low of 136.5140. This means the 30 day average was 137.6236. The change for MAD to RWF was 0.19.

The performance of MAD to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 139.4940 and a 90 day low of 136.2030. This means the 90 day average was 137.5979. The change for MAD to RWF was -0.20.

Track market ratesView MAD to RWF chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4180.7910.9491.3981.5381.34318.115
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.07911.21.7681.9451.69922.907
1 EUR1.054655.9660.83311.4741.6211.41619.091

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Rwandan Franc
1 MAD136.99800 RWF
5 MAD684.99000 RWF
10 MAD1,369.98000 RWF
20 MAD2,739.96000 RWF
50 MAD6,849.90000 RWF
100 MAD13,699.80000 RWF
250 MAD34,249.50000 RWF
500 MAD68,499.00000 RWF
1000 MAD136,998.00000 RWF
2000 MAD273,996.00000 RWF
5000 MAD684,990.00000 RWF
10000 MAD1,369,980.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 RWF0.00730 MAD
5 RWF0.03650 MAD
10 RWF0.07299 MAD
20 RWF0.14599 MAD
50 RWF0.36497 MAD
100 RWF0.72994 MAD
250 RWF1.82484 MAD
500 RWF3.64968 MAD
1000 RWF7.29935 MAD
2000 RWF14.59870 MAD
5000 RWF36.49675 MAD
10000 RWF72.99350 MAD