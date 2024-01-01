1 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Gambian dalasis

Convert KZT to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
150.64 gmd

1.00000 KZT = 0.15064 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Gambian Dalasi
1 KZT0.15064 GMD
5 KZT0.75320 GMD
10 KZT1.50640 GMD
20 KZT3.01280 GMD
50 KZT7.53200 GMD
100 KZT15.06400 GMD
250 KZT37.66000 GMD
500 KZT75.32000 GMD
1000 KZT150.64000 GMD
2000 KZT301.28000 GMD
5000 KZT753.20000 GMD
10000 KZT1506.40000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GMD6.63833 KZT
5 GMD33.19165 KZT
10 GMD66.38330 KZT
20 GMD132.76660 KZT
50 GMD331.91650 KZT
100 GMD663.83300 KZT
250 GMD1659.58250 KZT
500 GMD3319.16500 KZT
1000 GMD6638.33000 KZT
2000 GMD13276.66000 KZT
5000 GMD33191.65000 KZT
10000 GMD66383.30000 KZT