50 Kazakhstani tenges to Egyptian pounds

Convert KZT to EGP at the real exchange rate

50 kzt
3.44 egp

1.00000 KZT = 0.06874 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:53
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.348951.3470518.88380.927950.7935251.632791.53081
1 CAD0.74131710.99859113.99890.6879020.5882541.210411.13481
1 SGD0.7423631.00141114.01860.6888720.5890831.212121.13641
1 ZAR0.05295560.07143420.071333610.04913970.04202150.08646490.0810646

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Egyptian Pound
1 KZT0.06874 EGP
5 KZT0.34370 EGP
10 KZT0.68740 EGP
20 KZT1.37480 EGP
50 KZT3.43700 EGP
100 KZT6.87400 EGP
250 KZT17.18500 EGP
500 KZT34.37000 EGP
1000 KZT68.74000 EGP
2000 KZT137.48000 EGP
5000 KZT343.70000 EGP
10000 KZT687.40000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 EGP14.54760 KZT
5 EGP72.73800 KZT
10 EGP145.47600 KZT
20 EGP290.95200 KZT
50 EGP727.38000 KZT
100 EGP1454.76000 KZT
250 EGP3636.90000 KZT
500 EGP7273.80000 KZT
1000 EGP14547.60000 KZT
2000 EGP29095.20000 KZT
5000 EGP72738.00000 KZT
10000 EGP145476.00000 KZT