20 Haitian gourdes to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert HTG to TTD at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = TT$0.05154 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:46
HTG to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TTD
1 HTG to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05170.0518
Low0.05150.0512
Average0.05160.0515
Change0.01%0.21%
1 HTG to TTD stats

The performance of HTG to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0517 and a 30 day low of 0.0515. This means the 30 day average was 0.0516. The change for HTG to TTD was 0.01.

The performance of HTG to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0518 and a 90 day low of 0.0512. This means the 90 day average was 0.0515. The change for HTG to TTD was 0.21.

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34318.1281.3990.78984.3860.9471.538
1 SGD0.745113.5021.0420.58862.8550.7061.146
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6550.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.95910.56460.3260.6771.1

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 HTG0.05154 TTD
5 HTG0.25769 TTD
10 HTG0.51538 TTD
20 HTG1.03075 TTD
50 HTG2.57688 TTD
100 HTG5.15376 TTD
250 HTG12.88440 TTD
500 HTG25.76880 TTD
1000 HTG51.53760 TTD
2000 HTG103.07520 TTD
5000 HTG257.68800 TTD
10000 HTG515.37600 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 TTD19.40330 HTG
5 TTD97.01650 HTG
10 TTD194.03300 HTG
20 TTD388.06600 HTG
50 TTD970.16500 HTG
100 TTD1,940.33000 HTG
250 TTD4,850.82500 HTG
500 TTD9,701.65000 HTG
1000 TTD19,403.30000 HTG
2000 TTD38,806.60000 HTG
5000 TTD97,016.50000 HTG
10000 TTD194,033.00000 HTG