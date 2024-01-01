10 Haitian gourdes to Isle of Man pounds

Convert HTG to IMP at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = £0.006037 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:48
HTG to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IMP
1 HTG to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00610.0061
Low0.00590.0057
Average0.00590.0058
Change2.92%3.94%
1 HTG to IMP stats

The performance of HTG to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0061 and a 30 day low of 0.0059. This means the 30 day average was 0.0059. The change for HTG to IMP was 2.92.

The performance of HTG to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0061 and a 90 day low of 0.0057. This means the 90 day average was 0.0058. The change for HTG to IMP was 3.94.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Isle of Man pound
1 HTG0.00604 IMP
5 HTG0.03018 IMP
10 HTG0.06037 IMP
20 HTG0.12074 IMP
50 HTG0.30184 IMP
100 HTG0.60368 IMP
250 HTG1.50921 IMP
500 HTG3.01842 IMP
1000 HTG6.03683 IMP
2000 HTG12.07366 IMP
5000 HTG30.18415 IMP
10000 HTG60.36830 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Haitian Gourde
1 IMP165.65000 HTG
5 IMP828.25000 HTG
10 IMP1,656.50000 HTG
20 IMP3,313.00000 HTG
50 IMP8,282.50000 HTG
100 IMP16,565.00000 HTG
250 IMP41,412.50000 HTG
500 IMP82,825.00000 HTG
1000 IMP165,650.00000 HTG
2000 IMP331,300.00000 HTG
5000 IMP828,250.00000 HTG
10000 IMP1,656,500.00000 HTG