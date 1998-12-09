1 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Sierra Leonean leones

Convert GHS to SLL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
1,998,010 sll

1.00000 GHS = 1998.01000 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:14 UTC
GHS to SLL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 SLL
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 GHS1998.01000 SLL
5 GHS9990.05000 SLL
10 GHS19980.10000 SLL
20 GHS39960.20000 SLL
50 GHS99900.50000 SLL
100 GHS199801.00000 SLL
250 GHS499502.50000 SLL
500 GHS999005.00000 SLL
1000 GHS1998010.00000 SLL
2000 GHS3996020.00000 SLL
5000 GHS9990050.00000 SLL
10000 GHS19980100.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SLL0.00050 GHS
5 SLL0.00250 GHS
10 SLL0.00500 GHS
20 SLL0.01001 GHS
50 SLL0.02502 GHS
100 SLL0.05005 GHS
250 SLL0.12512 GHS
500 SLL0.25025 GHS
1000 SLL0.50050 GHS
2000 SLL1.00100 GHS
5000 SLL2.50249 GHS
10000 SLL5.00499 GHS