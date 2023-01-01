500 Ghanaian cedis to Jersey pounds

Convert GHS to JEP at the real exchange rate

500 ghs
33.55 jep

1.00000 GHS = 0.06710 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:33
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.36120.912118.69880.789111.333351.5134383.3345
1 CAD0.73464610.67005313.7370.5797170.979541.1118461.2213
1 EUR1.09641.49242120.50140.86521.461881.6593391.3679
1 ZAR0.05347950.07279610.048777210.04220110.07130670.08093744.45668

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Jersey pound
1 GHS0.06710 JEP
5 GHS0.33548 JEP
10 GHS0.67097 JEP
20 GHS1.34193 JEP
50 GHS3.35483 JEP
100 GHS6.70967 JEP
250 GHS16.77417 JEP
500 GHS33.54835 JEP
1000 GHS67.09670 JEP
2000 GHS134.19340 JEP
5000 GHS335.48350 JEP
10000 GHS670.96700 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Ghanaian Cedi
1 JEP14.90390 GHS
5 JEP74.51950 GHS
10 JEP149.03900 GHS
20 JEP298.07800 GHS
50 JEP745.19500 GHS
100 JEP1490.39000 GHS
250 JEP3725.97500 GHS
500 JEP7451.95000 GHS
1000 JEP14903.90000 GHS
2000 JEP29807.80000 GHS
5000 JEP74519.50000 GHS
10000 JEP149039.00000 GHS