British pound sterling to CFA francs beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to CFA francs beac is currently 769.839 today, reflecting a -0.264% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.987% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to CFA francs beac has fluctuated between a high of 779.847 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 768.723 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.350% decrease in value.