British pound sterling to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Colombian pesos is currently 5,298.560 today, reflecting a 1.830% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a 2.280% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 5,300.360 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 5,157.310 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a 1.048% increase in value.