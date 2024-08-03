Euro to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Swedish kronor is currently 11.545 today, reflecting a -0.239% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -1.712% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 11.756 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 11.506 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a -0.455% decrease in value.