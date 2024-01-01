Uzbekistan Som (UZS)

Currency name

Uzbekistan Som

so'm

UZS exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From UZS0.00008 0.00007 0.00006 0.00666 0.01164 0.00678 0.00012 0.00145
To UZS12589.70000 13736.00000 16121.10000 150.23400 85.91890 147.52600 8197.78000 688.51500

Compare exchange rates

All Uzbekistan som Exchange Rates