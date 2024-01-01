Uzbekistan Som (UZS)
Currency name
Uzbekistan Som
Currency symbol
so'm
UZS exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From UZS
|0.00008
|0.00007
|0.00006
|0.00666
|0.01164
|0.00678
|0.00012
|0.00145
|To UZS
|12589.70000
|13736.00000
|16121.10000
|150.23400
|85.91890
|147.52600
|8197.78000
|688.51500
