5000 Swiss francs to CFA francs beac

Convert CHF to XAF at the real exchange rate

5,000 chf
3,417,985 xaf

1.00000 CHF = 683.59700 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:17 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

CHF to XAF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 XAF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.056987.75971.435111.647420.967818.3967
1GBP1.1532711.21895101.2161.655151.900011.1161321.2174
1USD0.946150.820378183.0351.357851.558720.915717.4063
1INR0.01139480.009879910.012043110.01635270.01877190.01102790.209626

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / CFA Franc BEAC
1 CHF683.59700 XAF
5 CHF3417.98500 XAF
10 CHF6835.97000 XAF
20 CHF13671.94000 XAF
50 CHF34179.85000 XAF
100 CHF68359.70000 XAF
250 CHF170899.25000 XAF
500 CHF341798.50000 XAF
1000 CHF683597.00000 XAF
2000 CHF1367194.00000 XAF
5000 CHF3417985.00000 XAF
10000 CHF6835970.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Swiss Franc
1 XAF0.00146 CHF
5 XAF0.00731 CHF
10 XAF0.01463 CHF
20 XAF0.02926 CHF
50 XAF0.07314 CHF
100 XAF0.14628 CHF
250 XAF0.36571 CHF
500 XAF0.73142 CHF
1000 XAF1.46285 CHF
2000 XAF2.92570 CHF
5000 XAF7.31425 CHF
10000 XAF14.62850 CHF