1.00000 CHF = 0.89926 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:28
1 USD10.91020.78783683.3151.35731.50898147.6251.62351
1 EUR1.0986510.865591.5341.49121.65784162.1951.78367
1 GBP1.26931.15541105.7521.722821.91535187.382.06072
1 INR0.01200260.01092490.0094561110.01629120.01811171.771890.0194864

How to convert Swiss francs to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Isle of Man pound
1 CHF0.89926 IMP
5 CHF4.49632 IMP
10 CHF8.99265 IMP
20 CHF17.98530 IMP
50 CHF44.96325 IMP
100 CHF89.92650 IMP
250 CHF224.81625 IMP
500 CHF449.63250 IMP
1000 CHF899.26500 IMP
2000 CHF1798.53000 IMP
5000 CHF4496.32500 IMP
10000 CHF8992.65000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Swiss Franc
1 IMP1.11202 CHF
5 IMP5.56010 CHF
10 IMP11.12020 CHF
20 IMP22.24040 CHF
50 IMP55.60100 CHF
100 IMP111.20200 CHF
250 IMP278.00500 CHF
500 IMP556.01000 CHF
1000 IMP1112.02000 CHF
2000 IMP2224.04000 CHF
5000 IMP5560.10000 CHF
10000 IMP11120.20000 CHF