2,000 Isle of Man pounds to Swiss francs

Convert IMP to CHF at the real exchange rate

2,000 imp
2,197.08 chf

£1.000 IMP = SFr.1.099 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.16321.1665
Low1.09851.0985
Average1.14501.1436
Change-4.33%-3.30%
1 IMP to CHF stats

The performance of IMP to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1632 and a 30 day low of 1.0985. This means the 30 day average was 1.1450. The change for IMP to CHF was -4.33.

The performance of IMP to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1665 and a 90 day low of 1.0985. This means the 90 day average was 1.1436. The change for IMP to CHF was -3.30.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Swiss Franc
1 IMP1.09854 CHF
5 IMP5.49270 CHF
10 IMP10.98540 CHF
20 IMP21.97080 CHF
50 IMP54.92700 CHF
100 IMP109.85400 CHF
250 IMP274.63500 CHF
500 IMP549.27000 CHF
1000 IMP1,098.54000 CHF
2000 IMP2,197.08000 CHF
5000 IMP5,492.70000 CHF
10000 IMP10,985.40000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Isle of Man pound
1 CHF0.91030 IMP
5 CHF4.55149 IMP
10 CHF9.10298 IMP
20 CHF18.20596 IMP
50 CHF45.51490 IMP
100 CHF91.02980 IMP
250 CHF227.57450 IMP
500 CHF455.14900 IMP
1000 CHF910.29800 IMP
2000 CHF1,820.59600 IMP
5000 CHF4,551.49000 IMP
10000 CHF9,102.98000 IMP