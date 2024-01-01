Botswanan pulas to Armenian drams today

Convert BWP to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
28,788.90 amd

P1.000 BWP = ֏28.79 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BWP to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BWP to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.861528.9187
Low28.476728.2415
Average28.655928.5698
Change0.90%0.56%
View full history

1 BWP to AMD stats

The performance of BWP to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.8615 and a 30 day low of 28.4767. This means the 30 day average was 28.6559. The change for BWP to AMD was 0.90.

The performance of BWP to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.9187 and a 90 day low of 28.2415. This means the 90 day average was 28.5698. The change for BWP to AMD was 0.56.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Armenian Dram
1 BWP28.78890 AMD
5 BWP143.94450 AMD
10 BWP287.88900 AMD
20 BWP575.77800 AMD
50 BWP1,439.44500 AMD
100 BWP2,878.89000 AMD
250 BWP7,197.22500 AMD
500 BWP14,394.45000 AMD
1000 BWP28,788.90000 AMD
2000 BWP57,577.80000 AMD
5000 BWP143,944.50000 AMD
10000 BWP287,889.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Botswanan Pula
1 AMD0.03474 BWP
5 AMD0.17368 BWP
10 AMD0.34736 BWP
20 AMD0.69471 BWP
50 AMD1.73678 BWP
100 AMD3.47356 BWP
250 AMD8.68390 BWP
500 AMD17.36780 BWP
1000 AMD34.73560 BWP
2000 AMD69.47120 BWP
5000 AMD173.67800 BWP
10000 AMD347.35600 BWP