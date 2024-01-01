1 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to CFA francs beac

Convert BTN to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
7,393 xaf

1.000 BTN = 7.393 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.37918.9950.9410.8041.3621.6941.552
1 CAD0.725113.7760.6830.5830.9881.2281.126
1 ZAR0.0530.07310.050.0420.0720.0890.082
1 EUR1.0631.46520.18210.8541.4471.81.649

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / CFA Franc BEAC
1 BTN7.39261 XAF
5 BTN36.96305 XAF
10 BTN73.92610 XAF
20 BTN147.85220 XAF
50 BTN369.63050 XAF
100 BTN739.26100 XAF
250 BTN1,848.15250 XAF
500 BTN3,696.30500 XAF
1000 BTN7,392.61000 XAF
2000 BTN14,785.22000 XAF
5000 BTN36,963.05000 XAF
10000 BTN73,926.10000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 XAF0.13527 BTN
5 XAF0.67635 BTN
10 XAF1.35270 BTN
20 XAF2.70540 BTN
50 XAF6.76350 BTN
100 XAF13.52700 BTN
250 XAF33.81750 BTN
500 XAF67.63500 BTN
1000 XAF135.27000 BTN
2000 XAF270.54000 BTN
5000 XAF676.35000 BTN
10000 XAF1,352.70000 BTN