100 Bhutanese ngultrums to Australian dollars

Convert BTN to AUD at the real exchange rate

100 btn
1.86 aud

1.000 BTN = 0.01858 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:36
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Australian Dollar
1 BTN0.01858 AUD
5 BTN0.09292 AUD
10 BTN0.18584 AUD
20 BTN0.37169 AUD
50 BTN0.92922 AUD
100 BTN1.85843 AUD
250 BTN4.64608 AUD
500 BTN9.29215 AUD
1000 BTN18.58430 AUD
2000 BTN37.16860 AUD
5000 BTN92.92150 AUD
10000 BTN185.84300 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 AUD53.80890 BTN
5 AUD269.04450 BTN
10 AUD538.08900 BTN
20 AUD1,076.17800 BTN
50 AUD2,690.44500 BTN
100 AUD5,380.89000 BTN
250 AUD13,452.22500 BTN
500 AUD26,904.45000 BTN
1000 AUD53,808.90000 BTN
2000 AUD107,617.80000 BTN
5000 AUD269,044.50000 BTN
10000 AUD538,089.00000 BTN