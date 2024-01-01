Bahamian dollars to Polish zloty today

Convert BSD to PLN at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = zł4.096 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BSD to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PLN
1 BSD to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.10874.1087
Low3.98433.8019
Average4.04143.9318
Change2.52%6.25%
View full history

1 BSD to PLN stats

The performance of BSD to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.1087 and a 30 day low of 3.9843. This means the 30 day average was 4.0414. The change for BSD to PLN was 2.52.

The performance of BSD to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.1087 and a 90 day low of 3.8019. This means the 90 day average was 3.9318. The change for BSD to PLN was 6.25.

Track market ratesView BSD to PLN chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53384.3861.3961.6941.3418.0890.788
1 AUD0.652155.0370.9111.1050.87411.7980.514
1 INR0.0120.01810.0170.020.0160.2140.009
1 CAD0.7161.09860.44711.2140.9612.9570.565

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 BSD4.09565 PLN
5 BSD20.47825 PLN
10 BSD40.95650 PLN
20 BSD81.91300 PLN
50 BSD204.78250 PLN
100 BSD409.56500 PLN
250 BSD1,023.91250 PLN
500 BSD2,047.82500 PLN
1000 BSD4,095.65000 PLN
2000 BSD8,191.30000 PLN
5000 BSD20,478.25000 PLN
10000 BSD40,956.50000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bahamian Dollar
1 PLN0.24416 BSD
5 PLN1.22081 BSD
10 PLN2.44161 BSD
20 PLN4.88322 BSD
50 PLN12.20805 BSD
100 PLN24.41610 BSD
250 PLN61.04025 BSD
500 PLN122.08050 BSD
1000 PLN244.16100 BSD
2000 PLN488.32200 BSD
5000 PLN1,220.80500 BSD
10000 PLN2,441.61000 BSD