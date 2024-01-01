1 Bahamian dollar to Norwegian kroner

Convert BSD to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 bsd
10.96 nok

1.000 BSD = 10.96 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.55283.5051.3781.6931.36319.0090.804
1 AUD0.644153.8020.8881.0910.87812.2480.518
1 INR0.0120.01910.0170.020.0160.2280.01
1 CAD0.7261.12660.58411.2280.98913.7910.583

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 BSD10.96010 NOK
5 BSD54.80050 NOK
10 BSD109.60100 NOK
20 BSD219.20200 NOK
50 BSD548.00500 NOK
100 BSD1,096.01000 NOK
250 BSD2,740.02500 NOK
500 BSD5,480.05000 NOK
1000 BSD10,960.10000 NOK
2000 BSD21,920.20000 NOK
5000 BSD54,800.50000 NOK
10000 BSD109,601.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bahamian Dollar
1 NOK0.09124 BSD
5 NOK0.45620 BSD
10 NOK0.91240 BSD
20 NOK1.82479 BSD
50 NOK4.56199 BSD
100 NOK9.12397 BSD
250 NOK22.80993 BSD
500 NOK45.61985 BSD
1000 NOK91.23970 BSD
2000 NOK182.47940 BSD
5000 NOK456.19850 BSD
10000 NOK912.39700 BSD