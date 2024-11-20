Brazilian real to Bahamian dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Brazilian real to Bahamian dollars history summary. This is the Brazilian real (BRL) to Bahamian dollars (BSD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BRL and BSD historical data from 20-11-2019 to 20-11-2024.
1 BRL = 0.17322 BSD
Brazilian real to Bahamian dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Bahamian dollars is currently 0.173 today, reflecting a -0.353% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a -0.274% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Bahamian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.174 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 0.172 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.689% decrease in value.
