Brazilian real to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Angolan kwanzas is currently 159.443 today, reflecting a -0.362% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a -0.988% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 161.254 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 158.195 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.717% decrease in value.