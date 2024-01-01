Brunei dollars to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert BND to IMP at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = £0.5890 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:54
BND to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

IMP
1 BND to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.59040.5904
Low0.58060.5797
Average0.58510.5844
Change0.68%1.07%
1 BND to IMP stats

The performance of BND to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5904 and a 30 day low of 0.5806. This means the 30 day average was 0.5851. The change for BND to IMP was 0.68.

The performance of BND to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5904 and a 90 day low of 0.5797. This means the 90 day average was 0.5844. The change for BND to IMP was 1.07.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 BND0.58898 IMP
5 BND2.94490 IMP
10 BND5.88979 IMP
20 BND11.77958 IMP
50 BND29.44895 IMP
100 BND58.89790 IMP
250 BND147.24475 IMP
500 BND294.48950 IMP
1000 BND588.97900 IMP
2000 BND1,177.95800 IMP
5000 BND2,944.89500 IMP
10000 BND5,889.79000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Brunei Dollar
1 IMP1.69785 BND
5 IMP8.48925 BND
10 IMP16.97850 BND
20 IMP33.95700 BND
50 IMP84.89250 BND
100 IMP169.78500 BND
250 IMP424.46250 BND
500 IMP848.92500 BND
1000 IMP1,697.85000 BND
2000 IMP3,395.70000 BND
5000 IMP8,489.25000 BND
10000 IMP16,978.50000 BND