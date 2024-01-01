20 Bermudan dollars to Saint Helena pounds

Convert BMD to SHP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = £0.7879 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:33
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SHP
1 BMD to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.79250.7925
Low0.76690.7448
Average0.77690.7652
Change2.29%3.19%
View full history

1 BMD to SHP stats

The performance of BMD to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7925 and a 30 day low of 0.7669. This means the 30 day average was 0.7769. The change for BMD to SHP was 2.29.

The performance of BMD to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7925 and a 90 day low of 0.7448. This means the 90 day average was 0.7652. The change for BMD to SHP was 3.19.

Track market ratesView BMD to SHP chart

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9431.691.33718.0450.788
1 CAD0.717160.4770.6761.2110.95812.9320.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.0611.4889.52111.7921.41819.1430.836

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 BMD0.78790 SHP
5 BMD3.93949 SHP
10 BMD7.87898 SHP
20 BMD15.75796 SHP
50 BMD39.39490 SHP
100 BMD78.78980 SHP
250 BMD196.97450 SHP
500 BMD393.94900 SHP
1000 BMD787.89800 SHP
2000 BMD1,575.79600 SHP
5000 BMD3,939.49000 SHP
10000 BMD7,878.98000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bermudan Dollar
1 SHP1.26920 BMD
5 SHP6.34600 BMD
10 SHP12.69200 BMD
20 SHP25.38400 BMD
50 SHP63.46000 BMD
100 SHP126.92000 BMD
250 SHP317.30000 BMD
500 SHP634.60000 BMD
1000 SHP1,269.20000 BMD
2000 SHP2,538.40000 BMD
5000 SHP6,346.00000 BMD
10000 SHP12,692.00000 BMD