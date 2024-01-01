1 Bahraini dinar to Polish zloty

Convert BHD to PLN at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = zł10.85 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:38
BHD to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PLN
1 BHD to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.902210.9022
Low10.505210.0905
Average10.710110.4235
Change3.29%6.58%
1 BHD to PLN stats

The performance of BHD to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.9022 and a 30 day low of 10.5052. This means the 30 day average was 10.7101. The change for BHD to PLN was 3.29.

The performance of BHD to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.9022 and a 90 day low of 10.0905. This means the 90 day average was 10.4235. The change for BHD to PLN was 6.58.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Polish Zloty
1 BHD10.85090 PLN
5 BHD54.25450 PLN
10 BHD108.50900 PLN
20 BHD217.01800 PLN
50 BHD542.54500 PLN
100 BHD1,085.09000 PLN
250 BHD2,712.72500 PLN
500 BHD5,425.45000 PLN
1000 BHD10,850.90000 PLN
2000 BHD21,701.80000 PLN
5000 BHD54,254.50000 PLN
10000 BHD108,509.00000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bahraini Dinar
1 PLN0.09216 BHD
5 PLN0.46079 BHD
10 PLN0.92158 BHD
20 PLN1.84316 BHD
50 PLN4.60791 BHD
100 PLN9.21582 BHD
250 PLN23.03955 BHD
500 PLN46.07910 BHD
1000 PLN92.15820 BHD
2000 PLN184.31640 BHD
5000 PLN460.79100 BHD
10000 PLN921.58200 BHD